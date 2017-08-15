Daniel Boone will be loaded on the offensive side of the ball this season

GRAY — Friday night the Daniel Boone Trailblazers will face one of their rivals when they travel to “death valley” to play Sullivan South in game one.

The Blazers have a lot of new faces especially on defense where they have only one starter returning, but not on the offensive side of the ball where they return 7 starters including running back Charlie Cole.

“We have 2 new guys Jeremiah Sullivan and Isaac Quittance and they have put in a lot of work and we got fit for this offensive type of smash mouth football.”

“We got Noah Shelton he’s a really quarterback throw the ball or run he can do whatever you want him to do, he’ll do it.”

“Sullivan South is quarterback high school over there it all starts with the quarterback they do a good job of spreading the ball around a lot of skilled positions very sound well coached football team they are not going to beat themselves we have to come and play our best ball.”