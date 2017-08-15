Danica to race Darlington with paint scheme honoring Yates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Danica Patrick will honor NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates at NASCAR’s throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway for the Southern 500.

Patrick’s No. 10 Ford will feature the paint scheme used by Yates’ driver Dale Jarrett on the way to the 1999 NASCAR series championship. The Southern 500 will take place Sept. 3.

Yates was elected to the Hall of Fame this past May. His programs won 57 races, including three Daytona 500s.

Yates said seeing the old, red, white and blue paint scheme run by Jarrett’s No. 88 will bring back great memories.

Jarrett ran the scheme Patrick will use from 1996 through 2000, earning 20 wins including two at Darlington in 1997 and 1998.