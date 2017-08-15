Chick-fil-A introduces new breakfast menu item

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Step aside, Chick N Mini. You’ve got some competition on the breakfast menu.

Chick-Fil-A has introduced the Hash Brown Scramble.

It’s a breakfast option with hash browns, scrambled eggs, a cheese blend and your choice of nuggets or sausage. You can order it as either a bowl or burrito, and it is served with jalapeno salsa.

The hash brown scramble is now available across the U.S.

It replaces the breakfast burrito on the menu. The hash brown scramble bowl and burrito start at $3.49.

