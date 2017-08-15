Chick-fil-A introduces new breakfast menu item

By Sarah Breuner Published:
FILE - This Thursday, July 19, 2012 file photo shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta. Earlier this month, Chick-fil-A set off a furor opposing same-sex unions. Other companies are brushing off fears that support for gay marriage could hurt their bottom line. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Step aside, Chick N Mini. You’ve got some competition on the breakfast menu.

Chick-Fil-A has introduced the Hash Brown Scramble.

It’s a breakfast option with hash browns, scrambled eggs, a cheese blend and your choice of nuggets or sausage. You can order it as either a bowl or burrito, and it is served with jalapeno salsa.

The hash brown scramble is now available across the U.S.

It replaces the breakfast burrito on the menu. The hash brown scramble bowl and burrito start at $3.49.

