Carter County recovery program gives option for addiction treatment instead of jail time

Related Coverage New felony recovery court opens in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- As the opioid epidemic in our region continues, more people and organizations are trying to find ways to help with recovery. A program that started this year in Carter County aims to help felons who are fueled by drug addiction recover and stay out of jail.

“No one is immune, and it’s hard to find a family hasn’t been touched by drug addiction of someone that they care about,” First Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice said.

Rice said it’s something she sees daily in her courtroom, and something that fuels the majority of the crimes she sees.

“Putting people in jail who suffer from addiction does not cure the problem, they come out they’re still addicts, they still crave they’re still going to commit crimes to feed that addiction,” Rice said.

Through First Judicial District Felony Recovery Court in Carter County, now judges can select nonviolent felony offenders who are serious about getting out of the cycle of addiction to enter in to the program, instead of going to jail.

But that comes with its own set of challenges.

“They all want out of jail so they’ll say anything they want to get out of jail. The difficulty is trying to find those that are serious about recovery,” First Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street said.

So Street said they are starting small, so far eight people have entered the program.

“It’s a requirement that there be a high risk, high need. High risk of drug and alcohol abuse in the future and a high need for some type of counseling,” Street said.

For many, it’s the only life they’ve ever known, so the program teaches life skills like budgeting and how to get a job as well as intensive counseling. A local nonprofit organization, Families Free, provides the addiction recovery programs for the people in the recovery court.

“Just by not knowing how to get connected with the resources that are out there in the community, that’s a big barrier,” Rachel Roden, coordinator for the First Judicial District Felony Recovery Court said.

Street said the advantage here is rather than sitting in jail getting addiction treatment with no temptations or distractions,”A lot of our clients are right back in the environment that got them in there in the first place and so that to me that’s a key component of the treatment as they have to learn to deal with life and their addiction,” Street said.

And though the program hasn’t been in place long enough to have any graduates just yet, they say so far they have seen strides towards breaking free from addiction.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.