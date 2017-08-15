Bucs Pennucci assembles baseball coaching staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 15, 2017) – ETSU head baseball coach Joe Pennucci wasted no time putting together a coaching staff for his debut season at the helm, as he has added two full time assistant coaches and one volunteer assistant to his staff.

The trio includes assistants Ross Oeder, Micah Posey and former ETSU baseball player Skyler Barnett.

Oeder, who spent the previous four seasons as an assistant at Penn State, will work as a hitting coach for the Bucs. Oeder helped the Nittany Lions improve their hitting over the course of four seasons and helped the team achieve a 10-game win improvement in 2016.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to be here working with Coach Pennucci at ETSU,” Oeder said. “I’m also excited about getting to work with a good group of hitters and to help continue their success on that side of the baseball.”

Oeder is a graduate of Wright State, where he played three seasons for head coach Rob Cooper before coaching under him at WSU and later Penn State. Prior to coaching, Oeder spent two years playing professionally with the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

“Coach Oeder brings a high level of experience to our program, and I couldn’t be happier to have him become a part of Buc nation,” Pennucci said. “His playing experience at Wright State, professional baseball and working with Coach (Rob) Cooper at Penn State offers a great opportunity of knowledge to our players.”

Posey comes to ETSU from Elon University, where he spent four seasons as an assistant coach working with the Phoenix pitching staff. He will serve the same role at ETSU.

“I’m excited about working with Coach Pennucci and his vision of bringing a conference championships to Johnson City,” Posey said.

Posey coached multiple pitchers at Elon to all-conference and all-rookie honors. Last season, Posey worked directly with Kyle Brnovich, who set the Elon Division I freshman record for strikeouts (103) and matched the program Division I freshman mark for victories (six).