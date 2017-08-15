Birthplace of ‘Rocky Top’ song celebrates 50th anniversary

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Writers Felice and Boudleaux Bryant

GATLINBURG (WATE) – In August of 1967, songwriters Boudleaux and Felice Bryant checked into room 388 at the Historic Gatlinburg Inn and took a break from the album they were working on to write the song “Rocky Top.” The rest was history.

Fifty years alter, the birthplace of Rocky Top is celebrating the song’s 50 years. In a celebration as wild as a mink, but sweet as a soda pop, the inn will host a commemorative ceremony at 5:00 p.m. WATE 6 On Your Side will stream the ceremony live online.

Rocky Top was originally recorded by The Osborne Brothers and released in December of 1967. In 1972 it was played for the first time at University of Tennessee football game by the Pride of the Southland Marching Band and was an instant sensation.

The song has been identified with the Volunteers ever since, and is a state song of Tennessee.

