KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was injured in a construction accident in Knoxville Tuesday morning.

WATE was told a forklift went over a wall at Andy Holt Avenue and 20th Street. The man was reportedly alert and in pain and is being treated at University of Tennessee Medical Center for injuries.

There is no more information at this time. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.