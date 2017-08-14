Sheriff to discuss case after neighbor arrested in murder of elderly Carter Co. woman

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 expects to learn more about the murder of an elderly Carter County woman.

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford will hold a news conference this afternoon to discuss the case.

On Friday, The Carter County Sheriff’s Office told us 89-year-old Mary Noland was found assaulted in her Stoney Creek Home in July. She later died of her injuries. Investigators say finger nail clippings tested by the TBI crime lab led them to Chad Benfield.

Deputies arrested Benfield and charged him with murder and especially aggravated burglary.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says Benfield was living in the house directly behind Nolan. He recently was released from prison after serving a 16-year sentence in South Carolina for four counts of residential burglary.

