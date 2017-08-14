Traffic Alert: Crews to work on sewer line repairs on Memorial Blvd Tuesday, Wednesday

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A lane closure and shifts in traffic patterns will take place starting Tuesday as city crews work on sewer line repairs and improvements along Memorial Boulevard.

According to a news release from the City of Kingsport, the repairs will take place Tuesday and Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day.

As repairs are taking place, Memorial Boulevard will be down to one lane in the eastbound direction between John. B. Dennis Highway and Harbor Chapel Road.

According to the release, westbound traffic will be shifted over to the inside eastbound lane. Memorial Boulevard will be one-lane each way for those two days.

City officials said Beverly Hill Road will also be shutdown at the intersection with Memorial Boulevard.

Anyone traveling through the area should use either Hawthorne Street or Glenwood Street to access Memorial Boulevard.

For more information, call 423-224-2546, or visit the notices page at http://www.kingsporttn.gov.

