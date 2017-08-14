Three people airlifted after crash on Highway 11E in Greene Co. Sunday

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Three people were airlifted to the Johnson City Medical Center Sunday after a crash in Greene County.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Greene County rescue crews responded to Highway 11E near Sycamore Drive and Lautner road just before 11am Sunday.

According to a report from THP, a pick-up truck was traveling south on the highway when the driver ran off the road, went through a ditch, hit a concrete barrier, and finally landed upside down on it’s roof.

THP reports all three people in the car, one adult and two children, were trapped inside until emergency rescue crews arrived on scene.

According to THP, one of the children was not in a car seat, and was pinned under the driver’s seat.

All three people in the truck were airlifted to the hospital.

No further information was available about their conditions Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the truck now faces several charges including child restraint, and failure to maintain proper lane.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.