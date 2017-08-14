Suspect dead in Cocke County officer involved shooting, TBI investigates

COSBY (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer involved shooting Sunday night.

According to the TBI, the incident occurred on Middle Creek Road around 7:30 p.m. Agents said a Cocke County deputy responded to reports of a man with outstanding warrants walking along Middle Creek Road.

When the man saw the deputy, TBI said he ran into a wooded area. At some point during foot chase, agents said the suspect confronted the deputy with a weapon which resulted in the deputy firing shots that struck the man.

The suspect was taken to the Newport Medical Center where he later died. According to Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes, the officer involved is fine.

No identities have been released. The statement did not include the names of the deputy or the man.

