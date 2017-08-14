Speedway Children’s Charities Tournament tees off race week events

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL-TV) – Race Week in the area got off to a great start on Monday with its tradition opening event that was not only lots of fun, but helped out thousands of children in the area.

The 19th annual Speedway Children’s Charities Golf Tournament teed off at noon with hundreds of golfers taking to the links for a really great cause.

“Today is so special because it is the official kickoff to race week, that’s what we consider it at Bristol Motor Speedway. we’re here today with so many people that are so supportive year after year, I think this is the 19th year that we have done the Speedway Children’s Charities Golf Tournament on the Monday of race week,”, Executive Director of Speedway Children’s Charities Claudia Byrd said, “It’s great, people are here, hopefully having a great time, but, most important to us, they are making a difference in the lives of thousands of children just by showing up today, so we are blessed beyond belief.”

The charity raised over $1 million last year and gave it to more than 90 non-profit children’s organizations in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

This week will be especially busy for them, with the charity hosting several events like a 50/50 raffle, track laps on the BMS track in a real race car on Thursday night, a live memorabilia auction, corn hole tournament and they will be selling Johnsonville brats all week long as well.

Byrd added, “We have seven major fundraising events just this race week. Probably about 1/3 of the money that we’ll make for the year will come from today until Saturday so we’re really excited. Lots of activities, lots of things for race fans to do as they come into town.”

One of the biggest items to bid on is a ride along with your favorite driver around the track in the back of a truck after introductions. And Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is running both the Xfinity race and the Cup race this year, so there are two chances to ride with him in his final races at Bristol. Bidding for these ride alongs ends on Wednesday though.

There is much more information on these events and auctions at speedwaycharities.org or on the track website bristolmotorspeedway.com.

