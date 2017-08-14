Ron Ramsey, Stephen Fincher named co-chairs of Tennessee gov’s bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black has named two prominent former politicians from either end of Tennessee as co-chairman for her gubernatorial bid.

Black says former state Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey and former U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher will hold the leadership positions in her campaign.

Ramsey, an auctioneer from the northeastern corner of the state, retired from the Legislature last year after presiding over vast Republican gains that took the GOP from an afterthought to near complete control. He is also a former gubernatorial candidate who fell short in the 2010 GOP primary.

Fincher, a farmer from the West Tennessee community of Frog Jump, was part of the 2010 GOP class that won back control of Congress just two years after Barack Obama was elected president. He retired last year.

“I am honored to have the support of conservative leaders who fight back and that’s exactly the kind of leaders Stephen Fincher and Ron Ramsey have always been,” said Black in a release. “They put conservative principles to work and never backed down when those principles were challenged. I look forward to working with them to reform our schools, stand strong for tough borders, and lower taxes. We are putting together a strong team from the suburbs to the small towns to the rural counties and we are going to win this race.”

