Pro wrestler Ric Flair placed in medically induced coma, according to reports

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2007, file photo, wrestler Ric Flair addresses the media during a news conference at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. Flair's representative said on Twitter Aug. 14, 2017, that Flair was dealing with some "tough medical issues." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

ATLANTA (WJHL/AP) – ESPN is reporting two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been placed in a medically induced coma, while he awaits surgery.

ESPN cited a WWE representative confirmed it this afternoon.

Melinda Morris Zanoni confirmed a report on Saturday that the 68-year-old Flair had been hospitalized, and stated he was admitted for routine monitoring. Zanoni provided an update early Monday, asking for “prayers & positive energy” because Flair has “tough medical issues.”

Known for his flamboyant outfits and “Nature Boy” nickname, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.

Associated Press contributed to this report. 

