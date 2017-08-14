Pro wrestler Ric Flair placed in medically induced coma, according to reports

ATLANTA (WJHL/AP) – ESPN is reporting two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been placed in a medically induced coma, while he awaits surgery.

ESPN cited a WWE representative confirmed it this afternoon.

Melinda Morris Zanoni confirmed a report on Saturday that the 68-year-old Flair had been hospitalized, and stated he was admitted for routine monitoring. Zanoni provided an update early Monday, asking for “prayers & positive energy” because Flair has “tough medical issues.”

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Just hearing all this news about @RicFlairNatrBoy sending every ounce energy to #TheMan and asking that all of you do the same #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 14, 2017

Known for his flamboyant outfits and “Nature Boy” nickname, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.

Associated Press contributed to this report.