Jonesborough to keep adding flouride to town water supply

Jonesborough, TN (WJHL) — Jonesborough’s public water supply will continue to contain flouride.

Monday night, Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Alderman voted to keep adding flouride to the town’s water supply, a course reversal from a previous vote in February when the Jonesborough BMA decided to stop adding flouride over concerns about the impact on public health.

That prompted complaints from some in the community including local dentists who circulated a petition. The American Dental Association even weighed in asking the town to keep adding flouride. Supporters pointed to studies which showed flouride promoted dental health and reduces the risk for tooth decay.

After the vote, Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe said the board listened to the community, and he said they took new scientific evidence into consideration.

“Even though a decision had been made previously to remove fluoride, there had been some new evidence that had come to light in a new EPA report and a new Mayo clinic report,” Wolfe said.

The BMA vote to keep flouride was unanimous.

“I think the science we’ve seen at this point now makes us feel okay about that,” Wolfe said. “If it changes in the future, I’d fully expect this board or another board probably to come along and say okay, new evidence we’re here to do the right thing.”

