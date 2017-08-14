Hokies Fuente names Jackson to start opener against West Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente has named redshirt freshman Josh Jackson the starting quarterback for the Hokies’ season opener against West Virginia.

Fuente announced the decision Monday.

The coach says he has been pleased with Jackson’s consistency, his demeanor, his ability to process information and some of the things the staff gave him to work on through the summer. Fuente added it’s time to get the first unit working together.

Jackson beat out junior college transfer AJ Bush and freshman Hendon Hooker. None of the three has ever taken a snap in an FBS-level game. He says the timing is good because “we’ll be able to focus in on getting better and not really worrying about who’s going to be in or anything like that.”

The Hokies and Mountaineers open the season on Sept. 3 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

“The word that comes to my mind is that he’s been the consistent day in and day out the things that we talked about are the 3 criteria that we talked about before when this camp started that we were looking for have him carry the ball the expected outcomes and how we feel and those 3 categories we feel we made the right choice.”

“I think just studying hard and trying to be the best I can be ever day and play well and defenses and things like that I think is what gave me a shot at it.”