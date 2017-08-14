Hilltoppers Swimmers Named to All-American Team

The National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) has announced their 2017 High School All American Awards. To receive recognition, an individual or relay must have posted one of the top 100 times in an event in the United States from last year. Since states differ as to which season the sport of swimming is contested in, the awards cannot be tabulated until late summer.

Science Hill High School garnered two spots on this prestigious list. Lucas Mills was named an All-American in the boys 100 yard butterfly with a time of 49.63, ranking him 87th in the country. The 200 yard freestyle relay team of Mills, Owen Devine, Jake McMackin, and Will Wireman was recognized as an All-American relay by placing 92nd with a time of 1:25.60.

“Whenever you’re able to rank in the top 100 out of the thousands and thousands of high school swimmers in the country, it’s a big deal”, praised head coach Chris Coraggio. “The team, the school, and the community are well-represented by these young men. Only 6 relays and 33 individual swims from Tennessee made the list, and we are proud to have contributed to that total.”