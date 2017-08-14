Haslam: Nathan Bedford Forrest should not be honored at State Capitol

NASHVILLE (WATE) – In the wake of this weekend’s deadly race-fueled violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Gov. Bill Haslam reiterated his position Monday that he feels there is no place in the State Capitol for a bust of one-time KKK leader and Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest.

Haslam has spoken about the issue several times in the past, and there have been several calls to remove the statue in the wake of Confederate flags being removed from other state capitols.

Previous story: Gov. Haslam would remove Confederate monument from Tenn. Capitol

“My position on this issue has not changed – I do not believe Nathan Bedford Forrest should be one of the individuals we honor at the Capitol. The General Assembly has established a process for addressing these matters and I strongly encourage the Capitol Commission and the Historical Commission to act.”

The monument of Forrest, a decorated Confederate general in the Civil War who would later be named the “Grand Wizard,” which is the Ku Klux Klan’s highest rank, is situated inside the Tennessee Capitol.