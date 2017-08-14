Former WSU Cougar joins Tusculum basketball program

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Former Washington State standout Jackie Davis will be joining the Tusculum men’s basketball program this fall announced Pioneer head coach Nick Pasqua.

Davis, a 6-4, 195-pound guard from Long Beach, California, played last season at junior college national power Odessa College as he and the Wranglers captured a NJCAA Region V championship and finished the 2016-1season 28-6 overall.

He began his collegiate career at NCAA Division I Washington State University where he played in 11 games during the 2014-2015 season.

“We are excited to add Jackie to finish out this class. His size and strength at the guard spot will really help on both ends of the floor,” said Pasqua. “We expect him to make an immediate impact on the lineup.”

During his senior season at Rolling Hills Prep in San Pedro, California, he averaged 24.8 points, 5.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 per game. He was named Co-MVP of the Coast League while earning All-CIF and Cal-Hi Sports All-State honors.