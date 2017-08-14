Former Unicoi Co. H.S. substitute teacher, drum instructor to face statutory rape charge

ERWIN, TN (WJHL) – Erwin Police Department officers arrested a man last week after he admitted to having a relationship with a minor.

According to an EPD news release, on Aug. 9 the police department received information about an inappropriate relationship between Justin Curtis Grindstaff, 35, of Elizabethton, and a 16-year-old female student.

Police officers conducted an investigation and the Unicoi County Director of Schools John English and Unicoi County High School Principal Chris Bogart were contacted for notification and assistance in the investigation.

Grindstaff — who was a substitute teacher, as well as a drum instructor at the school — was interviewed by police, where admitted to having a relationship and sexual contact with the student.

According to the release, Grindstaff was arrested and charged with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

Unicoi County Schools issued the following news release about the incident:

On August 10, 2017, Chief Regan Tilson of the Erwin City Police Department notified John English, the Director of Unicoi County Schools that Justin Grindstaff was under investigation for having an improper relationship with a minor. Mr Grindstaff was serving as a substitute teacher and assisting with the band at Unicoi County High School; Mr. English terminated Mr. Grindstaff’s employment immediately upon learning details about the investigation. These events will certainly impact our school and community. The school will offer counseling to any students who feel it is necessary. Out of respect for the people involved in this matter and their families, the Unicoi County Board of Education and its Administration will have no further comment. We urge members of the school community to refrain from gossiping or speculating since doing so could hurt innocent people and compromise any law enforcement investigation.”

