ERWIN, TN (WJHL) – A home in Erwin, TN has been destroyed by fire. The Erwin Fire Department, Erwin Police Department and MedicOne EMS all to a house fire on North Elm Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said when they arrived on the scene the house was fully-involved in flames.

Firefighters say no one was in the home at the time and no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.