Ethics Committee recommends Greene County Road Superintendent pay county back for using county truck in parade

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Greene County ethics committee held a meeting this afternoon hearing two complaints from Greene County Commissioner Eddie Jennings. One of those complaints was centered on allegations that the county road superintendent put campaign signs on a county vehicle during a Fourth of July parade.

The Greene County ethics committee voted unanimously recommending that road superintendent David Weems pay back money for using the county pick up truck during the Fourth of July parade.

“That’s why I’m asking you what you want this ethics committee to do?” Greene County Commissioner Tim White said.

A stern demand from Greene County Commissioner and ethics committee member Tim White to fellow Commissioner Eddie Jennings.

Jennings made a presentation to the committee accusing road superintendent David Weems of campaigning during the Greeneville Fourth of July parade.

Our cameras captured of the road superintendent and his family in the pickup truck during the parade campaign signs clearly placed on the side.

Jennings says he felt Weems was using tax payers dollars to campaign.

“We are talking about tax payers money here,” Jennings said. Commissioner White responded, “If you would shut i’ll talk about all that but you won’t give me a minute to talk.”

White agreed that Weems was wrong in using the county truck during the parade. The committee unanimously agreed to recommend that Weems pay back the county for using the truck.

“Basically it was brought before us to determine if there was any wrong action,” Ethics Committee Chairman Jason Cobble said.

Weems said, “Well, yes they done what i asked them to do to start with.”

Weems maintains that he covered up the “Re-elect” portion of the campaign sign and it must have blown off during the parade and wishes Jennings had brought the complaint to him first.

“Not once since Eddie Jennings been county commissioner did he call my office to voice any concerns or any complaints,” Weems said.

Jennings other complaint alleging Commissioner Robin Quillen made threats to shoot him during a recent commission meeting were dismissed.

“Nowadays if anybody say they would like to shoot you, you better take it serious. all i asked for was a public apology and no i didn’t get it,” Jennings said.

It is still not clear how much money Weems is expected to pay back. The ethics committee only made the recommendation to the full Greene County Commission.