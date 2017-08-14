Dale Earnhardt, Jr. recalls the Bristol night race being his favorite as kid

BRISTOL — NASCAR fans that want to see Dale Earnhardt, Jr. on the Bristol Motor Speedway track for the last time will get 2 opportunities.

Junior who announced earlier this year that this will be his final season as a full time driver will race Friday night in the Food City 300 and then again Saturday night in the Bass Pro Shop N-R-A night race.

Junior has won several times on the Xfinity circuit and only one time in a cup race at Bristol, however he still considers it one of his favorite places.

“I love Bristol is a lot of fun to race their I’ve been going there as a little kid that was my favorite to go to was the night race at Bristol, It’s such an exciting race track whether you are on it in the race car or watching it as a fan great place to go see a race it’s just really tough place to win the guys that comes out of here as accomplished quiet a lot is a track where the driver means as much as the race car does.”