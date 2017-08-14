Clerk ordered to turn over all documents from Judge Kurt Pomrenke

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – At prosecutors’ request, the Virginia Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission is now required to turn over all documents sent from Judge Kurt Pomrenke or his attorney in connection to his ongoing administrative case there, according to federal court documents.

United States Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent filed the order today ahead of Judge Pomrenke’s federal criminal trial next month for alleged contempt. Prosecutors believe the husband of former Bristol Virginia Utilities executive Stacey Pomrenke violated a court order when he shared court records with JIRC last year.

The commission opened a case against Judge Pomrenke last month, alleging misconduct. The Virginia Supreme Court will likely consider whether the judge should retire, be censured or be removed in the months after his criminal trial, which is scheduled for September 13.

In a statement, Judge Pomrenke previously said he looks forward “to the opportunity to address these matters before the court.”

