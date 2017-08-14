China announces Sept. 5 cutoff of North Korean imports

The Associated Press Published:
Kim Jong Un, Xi Jingping
FILE - This combination of file photos shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, on April 15, 2017 waving during a military parade to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, on April 7, 2017 smiles during a meeting with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker in Anchorage, Alaska following his meetings with President Donald Trump in Florida. North Korea issued a rare direct criticism of China Wednesday, May 3, through a commentary saying its “reckless remarks” on the North’s nuclear program are testing its patience and could trigger unspecified “grave” consequences. Previously it has couched such criticism by referring to China only as “a neighboring country.” (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, Michael Dinneen, Files)

BEIJING (AP) — China announced Monday it will cut off imports of North Korean coal, iron ore and other key goods in three weeks under U.N. sanctions imposed over the North’s nuclear program.

China, the isolated North’s main trading partner, has been reluctant to push leader Kim Jong Un’s regime too hard for fear it might collapse. But Beijing is increasingly frustrated with Pyongyang and joined in approving a U.N. Security Council ban on Aug. 5 on coal and other key goods.

The Chinese customs agency said it will stop processing imports of North Korean coal, iron and lead ores and fish at midnight on Sept. 5.

The latest sanctions are intended to block exports valued at more than $1 billion — a significant loss to total exports valued at $3 billion last year.

