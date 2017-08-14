Candlelight vigil held in Johnson City to show solidarity, support for Charlottesville victims

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)-In Johnson City Sunday night dozens of people gathered to show a sign of solidarity for Charlottesville after violence erupted over the weekend.

Abbey Mann, a post doctoral researcher at ETSU, said she organized the event Sunday night at Founders Park downtown after she saw other vigils and gatherings planned around the country, and couldn’t find one locally.

“Amazing to see so many people here, it was great, it was unexpected and it just came together, and people felt strongly about what happened, and they showed up,” Mann said.

One by one speakers took center stage at the park to discuss the events that unfolded in Charlottesville.

People like Kim Ward Bailey who attended the candlelight vigil said they were in shock over what happened in Virginia.

“When I heard what was going on I was devastated…it’s such a quiet little town and my heart was breaking that this was going on,” Bailey said.

“It is terrible, it is not okay, but unfortunately it is not surprising, the violence is awful and we need to stand up against it,” Mann said.

News Channel 11’s Caroline Corrigan was at the ceremony and was told more than 60 people showed up to Sunday night’s event.

