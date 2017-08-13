ETSU receivers looking to make the most of fall camp scrimmages

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU football team is hoping to release its first depth chart of fall camp this coming Tuesday. The first true chance for players to make a case to move up the chart was on Saturday at the Bucs’ first scrimmage.

One big spot on the chart will be at wide receiver. ETSU’s second leading receiver, Dalton Ponchillia, graduated and transfered to Western Kentucky for his last year of eligibility. A few receivers trying to move up the chart and fill those shoes Saturday were Kobe Kelley and Hunter Wike.

Wike, who had 8 catches for 94 yards a year ago, lead all receviers Saturday with 5 catches for a total of 64 yards. Kelley caught the lone receiving touchdown, a 34 yarder from Dylan Wieger. For receivers trying to find their 2017 role, these scrimmages are huge and know they have to shine when the ball is thrown

“Coach (Mike) Rader really talks to us and tries to tell us to good in scrimmages because it’s easy to do it when we’re out there by ourselves and nobody’s watching,” Kelley said. “But when you get people in here, we only had a couple hundred people in here today, but when there’s 7,500 people in that stadium it’s going to be very important to make the big plays.”

“Excited to watch the film to see the individuals, how they did,” said head coach Carl Torbush. “The guys we knew what they could do, we wanted to let them play early, get them out, and then let the guys we need to evaluate and some of the young guys continue to perform so we could evaluate them more, see where they are and see where they fit in the two-deep rotation.”