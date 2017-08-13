Elizabethton hammers Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The Cardinals scored the first run of the game, but that was all they would get. Elizabethton brought home the contests’ final 12 runs, as the Twins rolled over Johnson City, 12-1, on Sunday night in front of 1,087 fans at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

With the loss, the Redbirds had their season-high six-game winning streak snapped, as they fall to 27-23 on the season. Elizabethton’s win halted a three-game losing skid and improved their mark to 30-21.

Tonight’s defeat by Johnson City, coupled with Greeneville’s win over Kingsport, leaves the Cardinals and Astros tied for the final playoff spot in the western division after Sunday’s games.

In the first, the Cards scored the game first run, as 2B Irving Lopez (1-3, R, BB) walked, moved to third on a double by LF Wadye Ynfante (3-4, 2B) and scored on a ground out by C Julio Rodriguez(1-4, RBI).

The lead did not last long, as Elizabethton jumped ahead for good in the top of the second. With two outs, 3B Andrew Bechtold (2-4, R, 2 2B, BB, SO) walked and came home on a double by LF Mark Contreras (2-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI), tying the game at one. The E-Twins grabbed the lead, 2-1, permanently, as the next batter – RF Matt Albanese (2-5, R, RBI, 2 SO) – smacked a go-ahead RBI single.

Elizabethton created some distance in the fifth, as the first six men reached base to start the inning. After back-to-back singles by Albanese and C Robert Molina (1-4, R), CF T.J. Dixon (0-4, R, BB) and SS Wander Javier (0-1, R, RBI, 2 BB) drew consecutive walks to make it 3-1. DH Jose Miranda (1-5, 2 R, RBI) made it a 4-1 game on a RBI single to right, while 1B Kolton Kendrick (2-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SO) extended the advantage to 6-1 on a two-run base-hit.

The Twins added three more in the seventh on an error, a RBI single by 2B Carson Crites (1-5, R, 2 RBI, SO) and a run-scoring ground out by Contreras. Elizabethton capped off their scoring with a three-run ninth, featuring a RBI ground out by Crites and a two-run home run by Contreras.

Courtesy: Johnson City Cardinals