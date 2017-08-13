Drivers excited for the atmosphere at Night Race

BRISTOL, TN- The waving of the checkered flag at the Pure Michigan 400 Sunday meant it is officially race week in Bristol with NASCAR drivers setting their sights on the Last Great Colosseum.

The last time drivers were here in April, Jimmie Johnson was in victory lane after winning the Food City 500. While fans are excited to watch the action at Bristol in April, things turn up a bit for the Night Race and drivers can feel the change once the lights go on.

“I don’t know if people get more fired up come August, or whatever it is, but definitely the atmosphere there is different,” said NASCAR driver Chase Elliott. “I think, for me, where it comes from is, I grew up racing a lot of short tracks. A lot of short track racing was on Saturday night and I feel like we’re at a short track, the racing on Saturday night is only fitting.”