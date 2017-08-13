Charlottesville car crash suspect ID’d as 20-year-old Ohio man

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CNN/WRIC) — The suspect being held in a Virginia jail in connection with a deadly crash near a scheduled rally of white nationalists has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio, according to Superintendent Martin Kumer with the Albermarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail.

Fields has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit and run.

One person died and 19 were injured Saturday when a car registered to a man with the same name and age as Fields rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters gathered to oppose a “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups.

A woman who identified herself as Field’s mother, Samantha Bloom, confirmed details about her son’s car and his trip to Virginia, saying she received a text from him last week that said he’d gotten some time off from work and was going to a rally.

She said her son hadn’t given her any details about the rally but that she told him “to be careful” and to peaceful.

Bloom became visibly upset as she learned that dozens of people were injured during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Bloom said she and Fields had just relocated to the Toledo area from Florence, Kentucky, a Cincinnati, Ohio, suburb.