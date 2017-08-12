VSP arson investigation team looking into early morning fires in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Virginia State Police Arson investigation is on its way to Washington County after two early morning fires.

Glade Spring Fire Departments officials say around 5:30 a.m. they were called to a fire on Forest Hills Drive in Glade Spring. We’re told the house was abandoned, with no electricity. The structure was a total loss and collapsed before fire crews arrived.

Crews received a second call at 7:56 a.m. for a structure fire on Monroe road between Glade Spring and Damascus. That house was also abandoned with no electricity.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Glade Spring Fire Department and Meadowview Fire Department responded to the first call. Glade Spring Fire Department, Meadowview Fire Department, Damascus Fire Department and Abingdon Fire Department assisted with the second call.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman tells us he’s visiting both fires scene and Virginia State Police Arson will investigate the cause of both fires. He believes both could be arson.

