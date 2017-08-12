VSP arson investigation team looking into early morning fires in Washington County

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Virginia State Police Arson investigation is on its way to Washington County after two early morning fires.

Fire on Monroe Road. Courtesy of Lt. Ricky Stumbo, Glade Spring Fire Department.

Glade Spring Fire Departments officials say around 5:30 a.m. they were called to a fire on Forest Hills Drive in Glade Spring. We’re told the house was abandoned, with no electricity. The structure was a total loss and collapsed before fire crews arrived.

Crews received a second call at 7:56 a.m. for a structure fire on Monroe road between Glade Spring and Damascus. That house was also abandoned with no electricity.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Glade Spring Fire Department and Meadowview Fire Department responded to the first call. Glade Spring Fire Department, Meadowview Fire Department, Damascus Fire Department and Abingdon Fire Department assisted with the second call.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman tells us he’s visiting both fires scene and Virginia State Police Arson will investigate the cause of both fires. He believes both could be arson.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s