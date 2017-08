GREENEVILLE, TN- The Greeneville Astros powered their way to a 3-1 win over Elizabethton Saturday. The game was delayed an hour and a half, but it did not cool off the bats.

Greeneville’s Roman Garcia launched the first home run of the night in the 4th, giving the Astros a 1-0 lead. Garcia struck again in the 6th, launching a two-run shot. Elizabethton’s Kolton Kendrick put the only other run on the board with a solo blast of his own in the 6th.