Physical, competitive first scrimmage for ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, TN- ETSU defensive lineman Nasir Player’s torn jersey at the end of the Bucs’ first scrimmage showed the physicality inside the Mini Dome during the first scrimmage of fall camp.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACKS
- The Buccaneer quarterbacks combined to go 33-for-54 for 374 yards and one touchdown
- Redshirt junior Austin Herink (Cleveland, Tenn.) went 11-for-13 for 121 yards (completed his first nine passes)
- Redshirt sophomore Dylan Wieger (Kingsport, Tenn.) led all quarterbacks with 146 passing yards, which included the longest touchdown of the day as he connected on a 34-yard pass to junior Kobe Kelley (Knoxville, Tenn.)
- Redshirt junior Nick Sexton (Seymour, Tenn.), along with freshmen Tyrique Sandusky (Memphis, Tenn.) and Dylan Noe (Morristown, Tenn.) combined for 12 completions for 107 yards
RUNNING BACKS
- Sophomore Dontavius Monroe (Delray Beach, Fla.) and redshirt junior Matt Thompson (Morristown, Tenn.) registered the touchdown runs for the Blue and Gold
- Monroe capped off the opening series with a five-yard score
- Thompson – who had 12 carries for 50 yards on the day – scored on a three-yard run
- Freshman Quay Holmes (Powder Springs, Ga.) had seven carries for 35 yards
- Overall, the running backs rushed for 162 yards on 41 carries with two touchdowns
WIDE RECEIVERS / TIGHT ENDS
- Fourteen Buccaneer receivers combined for 33 receptions for 374 yards and one touchdown
- Redshirt junior Hunter Wike (Canton, N.C.) led the group with five catches for 64 yards, while senior Vincent Lowe (Chesapeake, Va.) totaled four catches for 51 yards
- Freshman Drae Butts (Gray, Ga.) finished with four receptions for 38 yards
- Kobe Kelley hauled in the lone touchdown reception with a 34-yard score
- Eight different receivers accounted for at least two catches
DEFENSE
- The Buccaneer defense posted 127 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, seven pass break ups, five hurries and one forced fumble in the first scrimmage of fall camp
- Redshirt junior linebacker River Boruff (Sparta, Tenn.) led the Bucs with eight tackles, along with posting one sack
- Redshirt sophomore defensive end Nasir Player (Columbia, S.C.) filled up the stat sheet as he finished with six tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and two hurries
- Freshman defensive back Karon Delince (Phenix City, Ala.) registered five tackles, one sack and two pass break ups, while sophomore Tony Mitchell (Robertsdale, Ala.) also tallied two pass break ups to go with four tackles
- Senior defensive lineman Ferguierson Charles (Fort Myers, Fla.) had two quarterback hurries and a tackle for loss
- Redshirt junior linebacker Austin Gatewood (Ooltewah, Tenn.) finished with five tackles (one tackle for loss), while fellow linebacker Alonzo Francois (Ooltewah, Tenn.) recorded one sack and a pass break up
- Redshirt freshman Blake Bockrath (Loveland, Ohio) totaled five tackles, one sack and a pass deflection
- Local products Jack Jones (Bristol, Tenn.) and Austin Hicks (Elizabethton, Tenn.) combined for 12 tackles … Jones finished with five and Hicks totaled seven with a sack
- Freshman Chris Ross (Enterprise, Ala.) ended with five tackles (one tackle for loss) and a quarterback hurry, while sophomore newcomer Kaman Cooper (Warner Robins, Ga.) added five tackles
Courtesy: East Tennessee State