New beer benefits Tennessee’s 56 state parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A beer has been created to benefit Tennessee’s 56 state parks.

The Parks Department partnered with Tennessee Brew Works to release the first state park blonde ale.

The beer hit store shelves Friday.

A celebration was held at the Brentwood Kroger on Franklin Road for its release.

“[This beer] provides us with an opportunity to raise money for the conservancy, for us to do just what we do – to preserve, protect in perpetuity those cultural assets of the state,” said Brock Hill with Tennessee Parks and Conservation.

The plan to create a state park beer came up two years ago. A portion of all sales will help preserve state parks.