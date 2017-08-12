Little Chicago Music and Arts Festival pumps money into the community

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Organizers of the Little Chicago Arts and Music Festival are hoping to make a foot print in downtown Johnson City.

“The inaugural event was last year and that was in response to the movement of another festival out of the downtown area,” said Committee Chair Kat Latham.

We spoke to organizer Dick Nelson earlier this week; he told us the success of last year fueled this year’s festival.

“We’ve got a wealth of creativity in this town and in this region that we felt we could put on a festival using local talent,” said Nelson.

The festival is free to the public.

“You can’t find a price because there isn’t any, it’s all at no charge,” said Latham.

This year the festival has 97 vendors, which will pump money into the community.

“We are as local as we can possibly get,” said Latham.

Latham said she knows festivals like this one can be a make or break for some businesses.

“I own Johnson City Brewing Company,” said Latham. “It’s festivals like these that when you got some lean time and some hard times that happen in small businesses, its festivals like these that help you continue to stay in business and continue doing what you’re doing.”

The festival continues until Saturday with food, arts and craft vendors. Live music will be held as 20 bands are set to perform.

