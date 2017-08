NEW ORLEANS, LA- News Channel 11 Sports confirmed Saturday morning that Kingsport native Malik Foreman has signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints. The former Vol will join his Tennessee teammate Alvin Kamara on the Saints.

Foreman was set to sign a deal with the Houston Texans following the NFL Draft, but a neck injury kept him from signing.

This past season with Tennessee, Foreman recorded 26 tackles, 2.5 for a loss with one interception.