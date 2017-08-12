Hundreds march in Texas protest of border wall

MISSION, Texas (AP) – Hundreds of protesters have marched in Texas’ first major protest against a border wall.

The protesters on Saturday crossed the earthen Rio Grande levee where the President Donald Trump’s administration wants to build part of the first sections of the wall.

Many of the protesters acknowledged they might not be able to stop a project that the U.S. government is already planning, even though Congress hasn’t yet signed off on funding. But they hoped to draw national attention to the cause and persuade lawmakers who have yet to vote on the proposal.

The procession set out just after dawn from Our Lady of Guadalupe, a church in the border city of Mission. The procession grew as it headed south toward the Rio Grande. It ended at La Lomita, a tiny century-old chapel just south of the levee, but still north of the border.

