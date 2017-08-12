Airline worker tracks down cancer patient’s bag, delivers it

By Published:
In this July 25, 2017 photo, provided by cancer patient Stacy Hurt’s publicist Allyn Lewis, a handwritten note from Southwest Airlines employee Sarah Rowan’s is displayed on a computer keyboard in Hurt’s home in Bridgeville, Pa. Rowan and Hurt met Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at Pittsburgh International Airport, after Rowan tracked down Hurt’s missing luggage in July containing important medication, drove it to Hurt’s home overnight and left it on Hurt’s doorstep with the note telling her to “Kick that cancer’s BUTT!” (Stacy Hurt via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A cancer patient says a Southwest Airlines employee went above and beyond to help track down her missing luggage that contained important medication.

Stacy Hurt says she called customer service July 23 at Pittsburgh International Airport after her luggage failed to arrive on a flight from Nashville.

She was panicking because the bag contained medication that helps her with the side effects of chemo for her colon cancer. It also had sentimental items like a rosary and a lucky T-shirt. She was worried it wouldn’t arrive in time for her chemotherapy appointment the next day.

Southwest worker Sarah Rowan took the call and knew she had to help. Her father died six years ago from leukemia. Rowan tracked down the luggage and personally drove it to Hurt at 3 a.m.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

