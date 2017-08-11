Sullivan County bridge closed indefinitely

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A bridge in Sullivan County is closed indefinitely.

It comes after the Sullivan County Highway Department says storms caused two 10 foot pieces of deck on the Bluff City Swinging Bridge to dangle.

Crews eventually removed the sections, Leaving a now gaping 20 foot hole.

Highway Department officials say it’s not only dangerous, but illegal for pedestrians to cross the swinging bridge.

“Anyone to go on to the bridge right now it is considered a trespass due to safety issues,” said the Highway Department’s Chris Salley. “A moment of thrill could cost you a lifetime of agony from potential whatever could happen to your body.”

No word yet on when the bridge will reopen.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.