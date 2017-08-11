Milligan men’s hoops releases 2017-18 recruiting class

ELIZABETHTON, TN- The Milligan College men’s basketball program has announced three incomers, including two transfers, to the 2017-2018 team.

Head Coach Bill Robinson said, “We are very excited about this year’s incoming class. All three guys have played at a high level including Greg and Desean at the college level. All are super competitive athletes that will push their teammates to be better on a daily basis.”

A 6’3 true freshman guard, Trey Johnsen, will be joining the Buffs this fall. He graduated this spring from Northern Guilford in Greensboro, North Carolina. Johnsen attended Lincoln Charter his first three years of high school where he was named All-Conference first team, All Lake Norman first team, and made it to the final four in state.

A 6’4 guard, Greg Rollins, from Texas will also be joining the Buffs after spending a year at Concordia College and a year at Navarro College. Rollins made all-freshman team at Concordia. He attended Galveston Ball High School where he was named All-County three times and All District all four years.

Another transfer, Desean Green, will be joining the Buffaloes from Victoria College where he was named All TCCSL second team. Green is also 6’3 and attended Cypress Falls High School and was named All-District second team. His senior year he played for the Homeschool Christian Youth Association, where he made All-Region second team. He also played AAU for the Houston Hoopstars.

“As the saying goes, ‘You must be competitive amongst your own team before you can be competitive against your opponents.’ That was our goal with this recruiting class,” Robinson said. “We went and found the best talent we could find regardless of position and will put the pieces together once practice starts. All three incoming players will fight for starting spots immediately. They are also great kids that will be huge assets to the Milligan Community.”

