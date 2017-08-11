Memorial in Bristol, Va. honors fallen law enforcement officers

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Eighty-three Southwest Virginia law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty were honored this morning with the presentation of a memorial in Bristol, Virginia.

A black granite wall bearing the names of the fallen officers was unveiled in front of family members, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers at the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy.

Universal Fibers provided financial support for the project that was led by officials at the academy and students at Virginia Highlands Community College.

Family members of fallen officers told News Channel 11 this memorial means a lot to them.

“It’s nice to know that these men are being remembered, that their sacrifice wasn’t for nothing,” one family member said. “Everybody can see this wall and know that, always to be able to remember them.”

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.