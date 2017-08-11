Man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder of Johnson City woman

GARLAND-SARDEN

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man who was found guilty of first-degree murder and robbery in the 2015 death of a Johnson City woman was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

According to Washington County Criminal Court, Aaron Garland was sentenced to life in prison.

Garland, along with Dallas Sarden were charged in the death of Karen Parker.

According to previous reports, Parker was found inside her Nathaniel Drive home with no signs of trauma. It was not investigated as a crime until police learned that someone was using her bank cards after she had died.

Investigators were then able to track those purchases to Garland and Sarden, who were both charged with murder and robbery.

Garland was also given four years for a violation of probation charge.

Sarden has been scheduled to stand trial in January.

