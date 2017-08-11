Local, federal law enforcement search for dozens of suspects wanted on drug charges

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Local and federal law enforcement spent the day in and around Bristol, Virginia searching for dozens of suspects wanted on drug charges.

Bristol, Virginia Police Captain Maynard Ratcliff says officers from several departments, including the US Marshals and FBI, joined in on the round up, to track down more than 80 suspects wanted on nearly 195 drug indictments.

“When we get the people who are selling drugs that keeps our kids from being able to buy drugs it just makes Bristol a better place to live,” Maynard said.

Captain Ratcliff tells us Friday’s round up has been in the works for more than six months.

