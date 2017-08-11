ETSU set for first scrimmage Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU football team will hold its first scrimmage of fall camp at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The scrimmage is free and open to the general public.

With such little roster turnover, ETSU knows what to expect from many of its juniors and seniors saturday. The big focus will be on the underclassmen, seeing who can step up and possibly find themselves moving up the depth chart…

“We’ve got to look at some of these young guys who came in that are really talented and see if they’re ready to play college football,” said ETSU defensive coordinator Billy Taylor. “That’s going to be the exciting thing tomorrow. Guys that we’ve had here for the last three years, time for them to step up. They’re now fourth-year college football players.”

“Some young players that we feel like may help us this year, we need to get them some work to see if they’re going to be able to help us,” said offensive coordinator Mike O’Cain. “Been in shorts, for the most part, three days of pads, but we haven’t done very much scrimmage or live work. So tomorrow will be the first chance for us to really see them get after each other.”