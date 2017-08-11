Elizabethton mayor confident after talks with Minnesota Twins reps

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander says after talks with the Minnesota Twins major league representatives, he’s confident about the minor league team staying in the city.

Thursday night, Elizabethton city council members approved $1.5 million for renovations, new locker rooms and workout facilities.

City leaders discussed those plans with the Twins major league representatives Friday.

Mayor Alexander said those talks proved to be promising.

“We never want to say 100 percent because anything can happen, but I feel better today after meeting with them that I would say our likelihood is over 99 percent that they are going to stay in Elizabethton,” the mayor said.

Mayor Alexander told us an architect will now take those ideas and plan out designs of the new facilities.

