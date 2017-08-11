Elizabethton looking for revenge in opener against Science Hill

ELIZABETHTON, TN- The Elizabethton Cyclones rolled through teams in 2016, finishing the season with an 11-2 record and nearly stunning Alcoa on the road in the 3A quarterfinals.

But it was another defeat last season that stuck with the Cyclones, their season opening double-overtime loss to Science Hill.

“First game last season wasn’t what we wanted the outcome, but it was a tough game by both teams,” said junior running back Corey Russell. “Two overtimes, that’s tough for them and us. We just didn’t come out on top last year but hopefully, we can do it this year.”

But Elizabethton doesn’t have to wait long to try and exact its revenge, once again opening the season against the Hilltoppers. It’s been months of preparation and Elizabethton knows it will take everything it’s got to come out with a win in week one.

“Going against Johnson City, it takes every bit of preparation we have to get ready to play those guys,” said head coach Shawn Witten. “We’ve come extremely close the last couple years in getting those guys. We don’t even pay attention to the rest of the schedule, our whole focus is just getting ready for Johnson City.”

“We’ve been practicing all summer for Science Hill and the new division, we’re ready,” said senior wide receiver Ryan Wetzel. “We’ve been watching film and have been dreaming about that all summer, we’re ready.”