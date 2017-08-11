Congressman Phil Roe now cancer free

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – Rep. Phil Roe, who is the congressman from Tennessee’s First District, is now cancer free. News Channel 11 first told you about Roe’s prostate cancer diagnosis in late July. Friday morning, Roe’s office says he underwent a successful procedure late last month and all scans show he is cancer free. In a statement from Roe’s office, he thanked the people of east Tennessee for their support and says he hopes to return to a full schedule soon.

Full Statement from the Office of Congressman Roe:

Congressman Roe underwent a successful medical procedure in East Tennessee late last month. At his follow-up appointment, Congressman Roe’s scans were clear and he is cancer-free. He looks forward to finishing his recovery and returning to a full schedule soon. The Congressman thanks East Tennesseans for the outpouring of support and prayers he has received through his treatment and his medical team for the excellent care he received.