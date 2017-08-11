Carter County deputies respond to crash on Hwy 321 in Hampton

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) — News Channel 11 is following a developing story in Hampton. Carter County dispatch told News Channel 11 there has been a wreck on Highway 321 near Little Stoney Creek Campground. The call came in around 6:12 p.m.

Dispatch said officers were still on scene around 8 p.m. to clear the wreck. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Rick Garrison, at least two vehicles were involved — one of them was a commercial vehicle. THP told us the Carter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the wreck.

Carter County Dispatch could not say at this time if anyone was injured. Stay with News Channel 11 and WJHL.com for updates.