2 charged with having gun at Blount County school campus, 3rd suspect wanted

MARYVILLE (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a firearm on Heritage High School’s campus on Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said a 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with a possession of a firearm on school property and two charges of aggravated assault by a delinquent. He is being held at the Blount County Juvenile Facility.

In addition, Marcus A. Fornea, 19, of Townsend, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property. He was arrested Thursday and taken to the Blount County Detention Facility where he is being held on a $1,250 bond. The sheriff’s office said they are also seeking a warrant for a third individual.

A 17-year-old male student at Heritage reported that while he was leaving campus Tuesday afternoon, the 16-year-old called him a derogatory name. The 17-year-old said the 16-year-old was in a vehicle with Fornea and the third individual. A short time later, the sheriff’s office said the three individuals in Fornea’s vehicle drove next to the victim’s vehicle while traveling on East Lamar Alexander Parkway and brandished handguns at him and a female student who was in his car.

No injuries were reported. The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.