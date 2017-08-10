Vansant, Va. woman sentenced after breaking into Post Office boxes, stole mail with bankcards

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – A Vansant, Va. woman was sentenced to 28 months in prison after she reportedly broke into Post Office boxes and stole mail containing bankcards, as well as other items.

According to a news release, Jada Ratliff, 38, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Abingdon, Va. to 28 months, as well as was ordered to pay $2,669 in restitution.

Ratliff reportedly used a screwdriver to open the Post Office boxes at several locations and stole its content, which included people’s bankcards.

According to the release, Ratliff then used the bankcards without authorization.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted an investigation.

